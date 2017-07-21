Have opera, will travel

You can expect very un-diva-like behaviour from Toronto arts collective The Bicycle Opera Project when they roll into town for this summer's edition of Ottawa's Chamberfest.

The eco-friendly opera trroup travels light, and on Saturday they'll be biking from Ottawa to Almonte with stops along the way to perform free mini-concerts of popular arias, all to the accompaniment of a bike-powered piano.

The story behind The Bicycle Opera Project's new opera 'Sweat'.

Pack a lunch, jump on your bike and join these nomadic troubadours on their musical tour when they depart from the Parkdale Market at 9 a.m. Saturday. The evening culminates with a potluck dinner party open to all.

On Sunday, in the inspired setting of the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, they'll perform Sweat, their new a cappella opera, that gives voice to the many people from all backgrounds who work in the garment industry. You can check out the Bicycle Opera Project's itinerary here.

Other weekend highlights of the Chamberfest schedule include acclaimed British pianist Stephen Hough playing music by Debussy, Chopin and Beethoven, and a program of Mozart performed at Beechwood Cemetery.

Pianist Stephen Hough performs at Dominion-Chalmers United Church Sunday at 7p.m.

WHEN: The Ottawa International Chamber Music Festival runs until Aug. 4.

WHERE: In churches, parks and halls around the region.

COST: A range of tickets and passes are available. Find the full schedule and buy tickets here.

Love in the park

Nature plays a supporting role in Bear & Co.'s summer production of Romeo and Juliet outdoors.

"I love the idea of using the sun or the moon as a spotlight," said Zoe Georgaras, who plays the young Capulet in Shakespeare's famous play about two star-cross'd lovers. "Sometimes when we're singing, even the birds will sing back to us."

Shakespeare's timeless, tragic love story plays out in local parks this summer, and this charming production makes for an unpretentious, all-ages evening. (Younger audience members will especially enjoy the opportunity to cheer or jeer the warring families of Verona.)

Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'0:50

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., followed by more performances until July 30.

WHERE: Saturday at Claudette Cain Park in Riverside South, Sunday at Fairbairn House Heritage Centre in Wakefield, Que.

COST: Recommended donation is $20.

See a full schedule of performances here.

Lights! Action! Water!

AGWATA is a multimedia presentation of sound, animation and colour projected onto the cascading fountains and pools of Ruisseau de la brasserie in Gatineau's Hull sector.

"The big question people ask me about it is how it's done," said artistic director Alain St-Jean.

"It's like a hologram, the images are floating in the air. It's magic."

AGWATA tells the the story of the history of the Outaouais region in a 15-minute production.

WHEN: Two shows nightly, at 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

WHERE: 82 Rue Hanson (Ruisseau de la brasserie), Gatineau.

COST: $2 for children, $7 for adults, available for purchase here.

AGWATA- A kaleidoscope of colour, lights and sound0:52

Entry to AGWATA is through Gallery AXE NEO 7, which will stay open for the event. While you're there, check out an exhibition by photographer Justin Wonnacott, who explores the region's landmarks through a discerning lens.