A fire has burned through the roof of a row house at 69 Raymond St in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood, closing surrounding streets while firefighters work to put out the flames.

Residents called firefighters at 5 a.m. Saturday to say they were evacuating their home.

A second person also called after they saw flames coming from the roof while passing the area on Highway 417.

Firefighters said everyone made it out safely but the flames quickly burned through the roof.

Crews had to open up neighbouring units to stop the flames from spreading.

An OC Transpo bus was sent to the scene to house those who were temporarily forced from their homes.

A fire investigator has been sent to the scene.

Ottawa police have closed the following roads while firefighters work to put out the fire:

• Booth Street between Orangeville Street and Gladstone Ave

• Raymond Street between Rochester and Bell Street North