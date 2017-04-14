Nine people have been charged with drug and weapons-related offences after a drug bust Friday morning in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood..

Officers with the Ottawa Police Service's guns and gangs unit seized powdered fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, and MDA or methylenedioxyamphetamine — which is related to MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

The early morning raid was carried out on the 100 block of Beech Street, and came at the end of a month-long investigation, police said.

A stun gun was also found in one of the homes involved in Friday's bust, police said.

Police initially arrested 13 people, but three people were released without being charged. Another person was held on outstanding warrants but not charged in connection with the bust, police said.

The names and specific charges have not been released, nor have police revealed the quantities of the drugs seized. The investigation continues.