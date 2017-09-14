The City of Ottawa has a deal in place to sell the naming rights to Centrepointe Theatre to Meridian Credit Union for close to a million dollars.

Meridian, the largest credit union in Ontario, would pay the city $65,000 annually for 15 years, for a total of $975,000, according to a report to be tabled before next week's community and protective services committee.

In return, the facility would be renamed the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe for the length of the deal.

Centrepointe's main theatre opened in 1988. A 199-seat studio theatre was also added in a 2010 expansion. Both are located at at 101 Centrepointe Dr., and are part of Ben Franklin Place, where the Centrepointe library is also located.

The committee will vote next week on whether to approve the deal, and also whether to dedicate some $200,000 of that revenue toward improvements at the theatres, as recommended by city staff.

The deal will also require city council's approval.