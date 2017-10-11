Man clinging to life after suicide attempt at Gatineau hospital
CISSS-O says regular checks were done Tuesday night at psychiatric facility
Staff at a psychiatric hospital in Gatineau, Que., are the subject of an internal investigation after a patient attempted to take his own life in his room early Tuesday morning.
Police and paramedics were called to the centre hospitalier Pierre-Janet de Gatineau around 5:30 a.m. and sent the patient to another hospital where he is said to be clinging to life.
The facility called 911 after a staff member working in the psycho-legal unit noticed what had happened.
The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSS-O) confirmed to Radio-Canada that an internal investigation is underway. The internal probe will determine whether or not Pierre-Janet staff followed proper protocols.
Regular checks are supposed to take place at night in the psychiatric unit. CISSS-O said it believes they were done Tuesday and there were enough staff on hand at the time of the incident.
The treatment team is receiving support as a result of the incident.
Need help? Here are some mental health resources in the National Capital Region:
- Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)
- Ottawa Suicide Prevention: 613- 238-3311
With files from Laurie Trudel
Popular now in news
After warm welcome for Trudeau, Trump hints at bilateral trade deal with Canada
Man and woman charged in slaying of 4 people in Calgary but investigation is 'full steam ahead'
Liberal government tells CRA to back off plan to tax employee discounts
Did Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie seal Harvey Weinstein's fate?
- Updated
Canada moves toward buying Australian fighter jets, upping ante in trade dispute with Boeing