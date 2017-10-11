Skip to Main Content
Man clinging to life after suicide attempt at Gatineau hospital

Staff at a psychiatric hospital in Gatineau, Que., are the subject of an internal investigation after a patient attempted to take his own life early Tuesday morning.

CISSS-O says regular checks were done Tuesday night at psychiatric facility

CBC News ·
Staff at the Centre hospitalier Pierre-Janet de Gatineau are under investigation after a patient tried to take his own life on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Radio-Canada)

Police and paramedics were called to the centre hospitalier Pierre-Janet de Gatineau around 5:30 a.m. and sent the patient to another hospital where he is said to be clinging to life.

The facility called 911 after a staff member working in the psycho-legal unit noticed what had happened.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSS-O) confirmed to Radio-Canada that an internal investigation is underway. The internal probe will determine whether or not Pierre-Janet staff followed proper protocols.

Regular checks are supposed to take place at night in the psychiatric unit. CISSS-O said it believes they were done Tuesday and there were enough staff on hand at the time of the incident.

The treatment team is receiving support as a result of the incident. 

Need help? Here are some mental health resources in the National Capital Region:

  • Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)
  • Ottawa Suicide Prevention: 613- 238-3311

With files from Laurie Trudel

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
