Man clinging to life after suicide attempt at Gatineau hospital

Staff at a psychiatric hospital in Gatineau, Que., are the subject of an internal investigation after a patient attempted to take his own life in his room early Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the centre hospitalier Pierre-Janet de Gatineau around 5:30 a.m. and sent the patient to another hospital where he is said to be clinging to life.

The facility called 911 after a staff member working in the psycho-legal unit noticed what had happened.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSS-O) confirmed to Radio-Canada that an internal investigation is underway. The internal probe will determine whether or not Pierre-Janet staff followed proper protocols.

Regular checks are supposed to take place at night in the psychiatric unit. CISSS-O said it believes they were done Tuesday and there were enough staff on hand at the time of the incident.

The treatment team is receiving support as a result of the incident.

