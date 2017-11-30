People in the National Capital Region are more educated and spending more time getting to work than the average Canadian, according to newly released census data.

Statistics Canada has released employment and education data for 2016 for the country, including the Ottawa-Gatineau census metropolitan area — which includes Ottawa, Gatineau and surrounding municipalities like Cantley, Chelsea and Clarence-Rockland.

In Ottawa-Gatineau it takes workers about 42 minutes by public transit or 25 minutes by car, on average. If you walk or cycle, you're looking at 18 minutes.

That's slightly longer than it takes most Canadians to get to work, except on public transit where people in Ottawa-Gatineau are getting to work about two minutes faster than the national average.

Though the population in the region has grown significantly, the proportion of people taking public transit has had sluggish growth in the last 20 years.

Only about eight per cent more people are taking buses, trains or ferries in 2016 than they were in 1996.

The City of Ottawa is hoping the new light rail transit system will encourage more people to ditch their cars in favour of commuting by train in 2018.

Ottawa-Gatineau, however, boasts the highest percentage of workers using transit among mid-sized cities like Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary. Just over 18 per cent of commuters are using public transit.

That's the picture of how they get to work, but what do people in Ottawa-Gatineau do at work?

The National Capital Region is considered a tech hub, boasting the highest percentage of IT workers in Canada. About five per cent of all jobs in the area are in the computer and information systems sector.

With the public service and technology dominating a large portion of the workforce, Ottawa also has a large share of residents who hold university degrees.

More than 43 per cent of people aged 25 to 64 had a bachelor's degree or higher, the highest concentration of university degrees in the country.

A very small portion of the population — 4,080 people — spoke a language other than French or English at work. That number hasn't changed much since 2001.​