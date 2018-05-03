Federal government pilots bird-diversion feature

The C.D. Howe Building on Sparks Street has added new features to divert migratory birds from hitting its windows.

When it comes to buildings with large glass windows, birds are often unable to distinguish them from open air, resulting in injuries and deaths.

The C.D. Howe Building features tinted glass windows on two of its towers, which is enough to mark them as obstacles for birds, but the atrium in the middle has clear windows.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) manages the majority of federal government office buildings in Ottawa.

The department installed a transparent film with lines on it on the inside of the atrium's windows in January in an attempt to deter birds from hitting them, according to Jean-Rock Tourigny, the senior director of environment, health and safety at PSPC.

The federal government has installed a transparent film with lines on it on the inside of the atrium's windows to deter birds from hitting them. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

'One of the worst' collision spots

The change comes after Safe Wings Ottawa, a non-profit organization that tracks bird deaths from hitting windows and rescues the injured birds, flagged the windows to PSPC.

"This building — we were told by Safe Wings — was one of the worst building-bird collision concerns so that's why we addressed this one as the first step and maybe a learning lesson," Tourigny said.

The C.D. Howe Building serves as a test building for the new bird-diversion feature, Tourigny said. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The window lines only go up to the fifth floor of the atrium, because migratory birds typically fly up to 15 metres off the ground, he said.

Tourigny estimated that the film cost about two to three dollars per square foot to add to the windows.

Caring for the birds

While the Migratory Birds Convention Act does not dictate how birds could be diverted from windows, he said it is important to protect these species.

The building serves as a pilot project for the buildings that PSPC manages, with the potential for expansion if it proves effective after an end-of-year evaluation, Tourigny said.

"We're really doing it part to be a good citizen and part to address the issue that birds are significant for the overall health of the nature of ourselves," he said.