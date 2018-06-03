CBC Ottawa news quiz — the Ontario election edition
How closely did you follow the Ontario election campaign? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the 2018 election campaign
Which provincial party is promising to bring light rail back to the Prince of Wales bridge?
Why did a candidate in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell hastily take down one of his campaign videos?
And who does Ottawa's police union want to see as the province's next premier?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this special 2018 election edition of the weekly news quiz.