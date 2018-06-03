Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz — the Ontario election edition

Notifications

CBC Ottawa news quiz — the Ontario election edition

How closely did you follow the Ontario election campaign? Take our quiz and find out.

Test your knowledge of the 2018 election campaign

Trevor Pritchard · CBC News ·
Did you keep up with the news this week? (Shutterstock)

Which provincial party is promising to bring light rail back to the Prince of Wales bridge?

Why did a candidate in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell hastily take down one of his campaign videos?

And who does Ottawa's police union want to see as the province's next premier?

Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this special 2018 election edition of the weekly news quiz.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us