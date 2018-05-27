CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 20
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the week in local news
Which retail giant will be opening a new warehouse in Ottawa's rural east end?
What proposed development in Carlington Park is raising concerns among some of the park's users?
And which frontman of a popular 1980s band is among the headliners at this year's CityFolk festival?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.