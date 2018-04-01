New
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of March 26
Test your brain power with our weekly news quiz.
Test your knowledge of the week in local news
Which local animal sanctuary announced last week it would no longer be allowing public visits?
How many public servants have been affected by the Phoenix pay system debacle, according to results of a recently-released survey?
And which Queensway on-ramp closed for good Monday morning — much to the dismay of a local neighbourhood association?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.