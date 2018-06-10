CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 3
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the 2018 election campaign
Who called the latest designs for the Château Laurier revamp a "disgraceful act of heritage vandalism"?
Which Ottawa Senators-themed item was the subject of a recall this week?
And who is Mayor Jim Watson considering his 'go-to' local MPP under the incoming Doug Ford government?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.