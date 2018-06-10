Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 3

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of June 3

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.

Test your knowledge of the 2018 election campaign

Trevor Pritchard · CBC News ·
Did you keep up with the news this week? (Shutterstock)

Who called the latest designs for the Château Laurier revamp a "disgraceful act of heritage vandalism"?

Which Ottawa Senators-themed item was the subject of a recall this week?

And who is Mayor Jim Watson considering his 'go-to' local MPP under the incoming Doug Ford government?

Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us