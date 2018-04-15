New
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of April 8
Test your brain power with our weekly news quiz.
Test your knowledge of the week in local news
Which eastern Ontario city is slated to get one of the first four province-run pot shops?
Which Ottawa sports club is balking at a $20 fee imposed on its members to support the national men's team?
And which local band got some unexpected love on social media after they were featured in a question on a provincial literacy test?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.