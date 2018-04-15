Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of April 8

Test your brain power with our weekly news quiz.

Test your knowledge of the week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC News ·
Did you keep up with the news this week? (Shutterstock)

Which eastern Ontario city is slated to get one of the first four province-run pot shops?

Which Ottawa sports club is balking at a $20 fee imposed on its members to support the national men's team?

And which local band got some unexpected love on social media after they were featured in a question on a provincial literacy test?

Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.

 

