CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of May 6
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the week in local news
Why is the former Renfrew, Ont., fire chief threatening the municipality with a $1.7-million lawsuit?
What commonplace item is believed to have caused a tanker to run aground last year in the St. Lawrence River?
And which Ottawa councillor is asking the province to stem the tide of bars in their ward?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.