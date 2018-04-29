CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of April 22
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz and find out.
Test your knowledge of the week in local news
Which critters made an unexpected appearance at the Ottawa International Airport Tuesday morning?
Why did hazardous materials crews descend upon a home in Gatineau on Saturday?
And what did a Carleton Place, Ont., craft brewery rename one of its beers after the LCBO refused to stock the original version?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.