CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of April 1
Test your brain power with our weekly news quiz.
Test your knowledge of the week in local news
Which wild animal made an unexpected appearance in downtown Ottawa Tuesday morning?
Which artist's painting is the National Gallery of Canada hoping to auction off next month for millions?
And which Ottawa councillor suggested it might make sense to tear out the Laurier Avenue bike lanes?
Those are just a few of the questions designed to vex you in this week's news quiz.