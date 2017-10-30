CBC Ottawa News October 30, 2017
Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Keeps you up-to-date on developing stories in the Ottawa and Greater Toronto regions weeknights following The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Mostly Cloudy
6°C
Gatineau
7°C
Petawawa
Clear
2°C
Cornwall
6°C
Kingston
Partly Cloudy
8°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Paul Manafort's indictment was big. Trump 'volunteer' George Papadopoulos's plea may be even bigger
- State-sponsored cyberattacks on Canada successful about once a week
- 'When they said she was a white woman, I would call to the investigators and they would answer to me'
- 'A year and a half of hell': Customers, businesses pay price for online reviews
- House of Cards to end after season 6 as fallout continues for Spacey
- Rainstorm wreaks havoc on streets in Ottawa, Gatineau
- Royal Canadian Mint-stamped gold wafer appears to be fake
- Alcohol a factor in crash that killed 2 teens, injured 2 others
- Family mourns daughter's death from same cancer that killed sister, Gord Downie
- Rain leads to emergency measures in Outaouais communities
- Ottawa shatters annual rainfall record
- Mortgage brokers, home buyers concerned about new 'stress test' rules
- Man charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal Arnprior crash
- On-ramp closed after tractor trailer flips on Highway 5
- Forecast calls for wet and wild weather in Ottawa Monday
-
-
Recap
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
