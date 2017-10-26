CBC Ottawa News October 26, 2017
Air Date: Oct 27, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Keeps you up-to-date on developing stories in the Ottawa and Greater Toronto regions weeknights following The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Mostly Cloudy
7°C
Gatineau
7°C
Petawawa
Clear
2°C
Cornwall
9°C
Kingston
Partly Cloudy
6°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
- 'Things will happen': Disturbing texts to victim heard at accused triple murderer's trial
- Gatineau candidate accused of inappropriate behaviour
- Frontline workers in Ottawa battle opioid epidemic with 'clean drugs'
- Pageau's 3 points helps Senators hold off Flyers
- Attempted murder trial hears D-Day veteran's 911 call
Top News Headlines
- After 60 years, Ottawa compensates daughter of CIA brainwashing experiments victim
- Trump keeps some JFK files secret over CIA, FBI concerns
- Rachel McAdams, Selma Blair allege sexual harassment by James Toback
- Bill Morneau promises share profits to charity, as watchdog considers new investigation
- Better palliative care essential as Canada considers medically assisted death for youth, pediatricians say
Most Viewed
- Senate looks to dump failing Phoenix payroll system
- Carleton University can reclaim $500K in pension paid to dead prof, court says
- Government looks to widen contraceptive coverage for public servants
- How a single-car crash caused commuter chaos in Barrhaven
- Grey Cup sold out a month before CFL championship
- Ottawa chef behind Riviera, El Camino admits to sexually harassing women
- Let's not kick housing first strategy to the curb over trashed apartment
- 'Exceedingly rare' case of trashed rental unit preventable, homeless advocate says
- Snowy days could force closure of new National Holocaust Monument
- Why are trees still green in late October?
Don't Miss
-
'Things will happen': Disturbing texts to victim heard at accused triple murderer's trial
-
Gatineau candidate accused of inappropriate behaviour
-
Front-line workers give drug users 'clean drugs' to battle spike in opioid overdoses
-
Recap
Pageau's 3 points helps Senators hold off Flyers
-
Attempted murder trial hears D-Day veteran's 911 call
-
Abdirahman Abdi's death not due to beating, lawyer claims
-
No charges for Ottawa police officers accused of wrongdoing in SIU case
-
How a single-car crash caused commuter chaos in Barrhaven
-
Man accused of beating daughter who refused to wear hijab
-
Snowy days could force closure of new National Holocaust Monument
-
Why are trees still green in late October?
-
Canada's Al Charron entering World Rugby Hall of Fame
-
Annie Pootoogook's brother fears he'll never know the cause of her death
-
Grey Cup sold out a month before CFL championship
-
Government looks to widen contraceptive coverage for public servants