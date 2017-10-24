CBC Ottawa News October 24, 2017
Air Date: Oct 25, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Keeps you up-to-date on developing stories in the Ottawa and Greater Toronto regions weeknights following The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Cloudy
12°C
Gatineau
12°C
Petawawa
Clear
12°C
Cornwall
14°C
Kingston
14°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
- Annie Pootoogook suspicious death investigation expected to be inconclusive
- Kings gut Senators on Adrian Kempe's late equalizer, SO winner
- Chow Quen Lee fought for justice over Canada's Chinese head tax until her death at 105
- Why does Ottawa forget how to drive when it rains?
- WWII veteran left naked, soaked in urine at Gatineau Hospital, family says
Top News Headlines
- With economic statement, Morneau tries to get past questions of his own privilege
- 'Reckless, outrageous and undignified': Republican senators attack Trump
- Ottawa driver's Smart car bursts into flames during highway trip
- 'Immoral' salmon milking in Toronto rivers decried by anglers, park users
- Breaking down Bill 62: What you can and can't do while wearing a niqab in Quebec
Most Viewed
- Smart car model under investigation bursts into flames on Highway 417
- WWII veteran left naked, soaked in urine at Gatineau Hospital, family says
- Why does Ottawa forget how to drive when it rains?
- Annie Pootoogook suspicious death investigation expected to be inconclusive
- 'You can't do this to us': Fuming passengers stuck on planes for hours call 911
- Ottawa police plan to add hijabs to inclusion policy
- Stopping the goons in the NHL hockey stands
- Manotick mechanic modifies Smart Car into a perfect winter vehicle
- Sewage tunnel dig to begin later this fall under Kent Street
- Taxpayers on the hook for an extra $10M to help developers build homes in Kanata
Don't Miss
-
Annie Pootoogook suspicious death investigation expected to be inconclusive
-
Recap
Kings gut Senators on Adrian Kempe's late equalizer, SO winner
-
As It Happens
Chow Quen Lee fought for justice over Canada's Chinese head tax until her death at 105
-
Blog
Why does Ottawa forget how to drive when it rains?
-
WWII veteran left naked, soaked in urine at Gatineau Hospital, family says
-
Sewage tunnel dig to begin later this fall under Kent Street
-
City could make supervised injection site on Clarence Street permanent
-
Ottawa rinks use ammonia — but much less than before, city says
-
Robert Bateman visits students at school named after him
-
Cornwall man dies after rolling car on Highway 401
-
Man charged after police seize explosives from Gatineau home
-
Residents not allowed to weigh in on big subdivision, councillor says
-
Amid criticism, Quebec explains the rules of its face-covering ban
-
Smart car model under investigation bursts into flames on Highway 417
-
PHOENIX FALLING
Phoenix problems prevent students from accessing inheritance