CBC Ottawa News November 01, 2017

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET

CBC Ottawa News November 01, 201730:03

Keeps you up-to-date on developing stories in the Ottawa and Greater Toronto regions weeknights following The National.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)

Light Rain

4°C

Gatineau

4°C

Petawawa

Cloudy

5°C

Cornwall

6°C

Kingston

9°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss