CBC Ottawa News November 01, 2017
Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Keeps you up-to-date on developing stories in the Ottawa and Greater Toronto regions weeknights following The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Light Rain
4°C
Gatineau
4°C
Petawawa
Cloudy
5°C
Cornwall
6°C
Kingston
9°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
- Collective agreement work adds to Phoenix backlog, minister says
- Restaurant's liquor licence suspended in wake of fatal crash
- Ottawa man charged with luring, making child pornography
- Accused triple murderer never attended domestic violence program despite 2013 order
- Alberta and Nunavut unite on a plate at NAC
Top News Headlines
- Remains found on B.C. farm ID'd as missing teen Traci Genereaux
- 'Not going to be a cakewalk': Social media sites face hurdles curbing foreign political ads
- Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years
- 'That's strange': Sask. property owner finds unexpected house parked in his field
- Houston stands strong as Astros capture 1st World Series title
