CBC Ottawa News

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 5:59 PM ET

CBC Ottawa News0:00

Watch our local supper-hour newscast for a comprehensive look at the day's top stories in Ottawa.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)

Light Snow

-10°C

Gatineau

Light Snow

-10°C

Petawawa

Light Snow

-10°C

Cornwall

-10°C

Kingston

Light Snow

-6°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss