A white kitten tossed from a moving vehicle in Brockville, Ont., has recovered from its injuries and found its forever home, Brockville police said Wednesday.

But police have been unable to track down the person who committed the act of animal cruelty, caught on another motorist's dashboard camera in June.

Police were able to identify and interview other motorists and passersby captured on the video, but their investigation has so far proved fruitless.

The motorist who reported the incident to police scooped up the kitten and took it to a shelter to be treated for its injuries.

The kitten, named "Casper," has now recovered and has been adopted by "a caring local family," police said.



