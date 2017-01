A fire at a mixed-use building in Casselman, Ont., has destroyed a business and left several people homeless.

The Casselman location had opened in May 2016. (RayJans Windows and Doors/Facebook)

Flames broke out at 727 Principale St., at the corner of Cartier Street, late Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured.

RayJans Windows and Doors, based in Cornwall, opened its Casselman location in May 2016. In a Facebook post, the company said it's glad no one was hurt.

Casselman is about 60 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.