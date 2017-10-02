Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man struck and killed by a transport truck while walking in Casselman Friday morning as Robert Facette, 46.

Russell County OPP received a call around 10:30 a.m. Friday reporting a pedestrian struck by a truck at the intersection of Lafleche Boulevard and Principale Street, north of Highway 417.

Facette, a resident of Casselman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police at 613-443-4499 or 1-888-310-1122.