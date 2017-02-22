If you've never tried cassava before, this weekend's your big chance.
The versatile tuber is a staple of Congolese kitchens, and on Feb. 25 it'll be featured prominently as part of Congo Craze: a fundraiser to benefit women and orphans in central Africa.
One popular cassava dish is pondu, a stew made with the leaves of the vegetable.
And today on All In A Day's weekly segment D is for Dinner, Congo Craze organizer Magellan Luanda Mungabo offers up his own spin on the Congolese classic.
Pondu (cassava leaf stew)
Ingredients:
- 1 kg frozen cassava leaves.
- 2 green bell peppers, diced.
- 1 spring onion, chopped.
- 1 stalk of celery, chopped.
- 1 tsp salt.
- 250 ml of palm or vegetable oil.
Instructions:
- Add all of the ingredients aside from the oil into a large pot filled with two litres of water.
- Bring the water to a boil.
- Add oil and reduce water to a simmer.
- Cook for 45 minutes to one hour, until the cassava leaves are soft. They will have the same texture as cooked spinach.
- Serve on its own or with sides like rice, potatoes or plantains.