If you've never tried cassava before, this weekend's your big chance.

The versatile tuber is a staple of Congolese kitchens, and on Feb. 25 it'll be featured prominently as part of Congo Craze: a fundraiser to benefit women and orphans in central Africa.

One popular cassava dish is pondu, a stew made with the leaves of the vegetable.

And today on All In A Day's weekly segment D is for Dinner, Congo Craze organizer Magellan Luanda Mungabo offers up his own spin on the Congolese classic.

Pondu (cassava leaf stew)

Ingredients:

1 kg frozen cassava leaves.

2 green bell peppers, diced.

1 spring onion, chopped.

1 stalk of celery, chopped.

1 tsp salt.

250 ml of palm or vegetable oil.

Instructions: