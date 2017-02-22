If you've never tried cassava before, this weekend's your big chance.

The versatile tuber is a staple of Congolese kitchens, and on Feb. 25 it'll be featured prominently as part of Congo Craze: a fundraiser to benefit women and orphans in central Africa.

One popular cassava dish is pondu, a stew made with the leaves of the vegetable. 

And today on All In A Day's weekly segment D is for Dinner, Congo Craze organizer Magellan Luanda Mungabo offers up his own spin on the Congolese classic.

Pondu (cassava leaf stew)

Ingredients:

  • 1 kg frozen cassava leaves.
  • 2 green bell peppers, diced.
  • 1 spring onion, chopped.
  • 1 stalk of celery, chopped.
  • 1 tsp salt.
  • 250 ml of palm or vegetable oil.

Instructions:

  1. Add all of the ingredients aside from the oil into a large pot filled with two litres of water.
  2. Bring the water to a boil.
  3. Add oil and reduce water to a simmer.
  4. Cook for 45 minutes to one hour, until the cassava leaves are soft. They will have the same texture as cooked spinach.
  5. Serve on its own or with sides like rice, potatoes or plantains.