The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the Quarries neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Carson's Road near Charleswood Avenue — metres away from Collège catholique Samuel-Genest and École élémentaire catholique Montfort — just before 10:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.