An Ottawa woman broke down in court Monday as she described how accused killer Carson Morin barged into her friend's home and fatally slashed him across the neck with a boxcutter.

Morin, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 2013 death of 20-year-old Michael Wassill.

The Crown has argued that Wassill was trying to protect the woman — a former stripper who has testified that Morin was forcing her to hand over her wages — when he was killed inside the foyer of his Fernleaf Drive home.

Morin has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, told court Monday that early on the afternoon of May 15, 2013, she was in the house with Wassill and another friend when there was a knock on the door.

When Wassill opened the door, Morin was standing there, she said.

Michael Wassill, 20, died after being attacked inside his home on Fernleaf Crescent in Orléans in May 2013. (Photo provided by Wassill's family)

Morin demanded to talk to her, she testified, but Wassill told him to leave and threatened to call police.

Then, the woman said, the door "flew open" and Morin rushed in. The two began to scuffle, with Wassill trying to push Morin out of the house, she said.

"I saw Carson's arm go up and I saw his hand going towards Mike's throat." she said. "[And then] there was blood everywhere."

'I was hysterical'

Court had previously heard from the woman that she'd gradually become afraid of Morin, who'd initially convinced her to take the stripping job but then stole most of her money.

Last week, the woman testified that she moved in with Wassill, a platonic friend, six days before his killing. Wassill and his friends were planning to invite Morin over, she said, and demand that he leave her alone.

This is the boxcutter that the Crown alleges Carson Morin used to slash the neck of homicide victim Michael Wassill inside his Orléans home in 2013. (Exhibit)

The woman testified Monday that she couldn't see a weapon in Morin's right hand and only got a good look at Morin's left hand — but on that hand, she said, he was wearing some sort of "medical glove."

It was a sign, she said, that Morin had showed up at the house intending to cause harm.

"I was hysterical and breathing heavily," she testified. "I thought something dangerous would happen if he was wearing gloves."

The woman said she frantically called 911, urging the dispatcher to send someone to "save my best friend."

Wassill's friend tried to staunch the flow of blood from his neck, she said, but without success.

The trial continues.