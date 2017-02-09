An Ottawa woman testified Thursday that the man accused of killing 20-year-old Michael Wassill four years ago tried to recruit her as a stripper so he could take part of her earnings.

Jade Di Cioccio's experience with 24-year-old Carson Morin, whose first-degree murder trial began yesterday, echoed that of an unnamed woman whose own interactions with Morin, prosecutors say, may have indirectly led to Wassill's death inside his Orléans home in 2013.

Morin has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

On Wednesday, Crown attorney Jason Neubauer suggested that Wassill was trying to protect the woman, whose name is shielded by a publication ban, from Morin when he barged into Wassill's home and fatally slashed him across the neck with a boxcutter.

Michael Wassill was trying to protect a female friend from Carson Morin when he was fatally slashed in the neck, the Crown has argued. (Photo provided by Wassill's family)

Di Cioccio testified Thursday that she was good friends with both the unnamed woman and Wassill, calling him "very calm, good-hearted and one of the most amazing people anyone could meet."

Morin and the woman were living together, Di Cioccio told court. She said Morin had found the woman a job in a strip club, and in return she handed Morin a portion of her wages.

'He was crazy'

Di Cioccio said that she was at Morin's condo herself one night when he showed her a room with mirrors and a stripping pole.

It was a clear sign, she testified, that Morin was trying to recruit her, too.

"[He] told me to look at the big picture," Di Cioccio said. "He told me I could make a lot of money."

Di Cioccio testified that she told Morin his proposal was "ridiculous" and that she wasn't interested.

Di Cioccio said she and Wassill kept close tabs on their mutual friend, suggesting the unnamed woman was a cocaine addict who also dealt drugs.

She testified that Morin would "sometimes snap a little bit" and threaten to slap their friend.

Under cross-examination, Morin's lawyer Leo Russomanno asked Di Cioccio if Wassill liked his client.

"No one liked him," Di Cioccio replied. "He was crazy."