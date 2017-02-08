A young man whose throat was slashed in his Orléans home four years ago was trying to protect a friend from her violent boyfriend when he died, an Ottawa court heard today.

Michael Wassill died after being attacked inside his Fernleaf Crescent home in May 2013.

Wednesday marked the opening day of the first-degree murder trial of Carson Morin, 24, who has pleaded not guilty in Wassill's death.

In his opening statement, Crown attorney Jason Neubauer described Wassill as a kind young man, saying he "didn't judge his friends — he was always there for them."

Michael Wassill was trying to protect a female friend from Morin when he was fatally slashed in the neck, Crown attorney Jason Neubauer said in his opening statement. (Photo provided by Wassill's family)

Wassill had invited the woman into his home because she was afraid of Morin, Neubauer said.

The woman — who can't be named due to a publication ban — had recently moved in with Morin, Neubauer told court, after he found her a job as a stripper in a nightclub.

Soon afterwards, Neubauer said, she began to think the accused was exploiting her.

Neubauer then read text messages allegedly sent by Morin, including one sent the day before Wassill's death that said Morin was "going to go crazy and do some bad shit."

That was just one of many incriminating texts Morin sent, Neubauer said.

Crown says hundreds of texts show how threatening Morin became toward her "I can accomplish anything baby girl" #ottnews — @faganl

On May 15, 2013, Morin showed up at Wassill's home wearing blue surgical gloves, Neubauer told court.

After Wassill told him to leave, Morin barged in, shoved Wassill up against a wall, and slashed his throat with a boxcutter, Neubauer said.

"Michael's life came to a sad and terrible end," he added.

The trial resumes Thursday.