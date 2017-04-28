Carson Morin denied he's is a "serial killer" Friday after the Crown accused him of going to Michael Wassill's home in May 2013 to kill a woman and anyone else who crossed his path.

Morin, 24, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Wassill, testifying he slashed the victim's throat "accidently" because he feared for his life.

Morin told the court he went to Wassill's home on the afternoon of May 15, 2013 to get $100 from a woman who he claimed owed him the money for driving her to and from stripping jobs. Morin said their arrangement also involved him delivering marijuana to the woman's customers.

The woman can't be identified due to a publication ban.

Morin testified he concealed a utility knife in the pocket of his hoodie and put on a pair of blue latex gloves because he said they gave him confidence for what he thought was going to be an "ambush" by Wassill and his friends over the woman.

Morin accused of misleading jury

But Crown prosecutor Lia Bramwell ended three days of cross-examination by accusing Morin of lying and misleading the jury about the real reason he went to Wassill's home.

"You wore the gloves so you wouldn't leave any DNA, blood or fingerprints," said Bramwell, "because you were going to attack the woman and anyone else who got in your way."

"I'm not a serial killer Miss Bramwell. That is absolutely incorrect," Morin shot back.

Morin described how wearing the gloves reminded him of when he served time in prison in Detroit, where he was living in 2010.

"Wearing the gloves made me feel safe and comforted, and it's hard to explain," Morin told the jury.

Morin said when he parked in Wassill's driveway he saw the gloves in his car and decided he'd put them on to replicate the feeling the gloves had given him in prison.

"You knew the gloves would serve the purpose," Bramwell said. "You went there to kill Michael Wassill and the woman."

"That is not anywhere close too the truth," Morin shot back. "I did not go there to kill anyone. I went there to talk to [the woman] and get my money and pay my rent."

'I screwed myself over'

Morin admitted his plan hadn't been successful because he left Wassill's house without the money

"I screwed myself over," said Morin.

"The $100 wasn't your intent in going to Wassill's home," Bramwell ended. "It was to kill [the woman] and anyone else who got in your way."

"That would not be accurate," Morin repeated.

With the cross-examination over, Morin's defence lawyers rested their case after calling him as their only witness.

The trial is in its twelfth week of what was originally scheduled to be a seven-week hearing.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard on May 9.