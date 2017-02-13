An Ottawa woman whom prosecutors say was being protected by Michael Wassill the day he was killed in 2013 continued her testimony Monday, saying her relationship to the accused soured while he lived off money she made stripping and arranging drug deals.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, described her relationship to Carson Morin on the fourth day of his trial for first-degree murder.

The Crown has argued that Wassill, 20, was trying to protect the woman from Morin when he barged into his Orleans home in May 2013, eventually slashing him across the neck with a boxcutter.

Morin has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The woman said Morin helped her get a job stripping at the same club where his sister worked. She would make between $400 and $800 during her shift and give it to Morin, who would put it into a safe that only he could access.

She said he controlled her ability to spend her money — despite having no income of his own — and used it to buy a stripper pole for his condominium.

The woman said she slept with Morin in his bedroom, but she didn't get a key to the condo because he didn't trust her with it.

Morin would deliver marijuana to the woman's clients while she worked at at the strip club as part of their arrangement, she said.

Wassill was a "regular customer," she said.

A deteriorating relationship

The woman said she wanted to have an emotional relationship with Morin, but the prospects for that deteriorated after he asked her to recruit other women to move into the apartment and strip.

"I would teach girls how to dance and talk to people at the strip club," she said.

She said Morin told her she would remain his "number one girl."

The Crown presented a series of text messages between the woman and Morin showing their relationship souring.

"It's business, I don't care about your problems," Morin said in one message. "You want to make money so get on with it."

"Put your drama aside or move out tomorrow," he said in another message.

She said Morin would decide where she could sleep in the condo while he would sleep with other women. She asked Morin to respect her, but he responded that he was doing that as a show of his power over her.

Confrontation before Wissell's death

The woman said Morin continued to sleep with other women and wouldn't let her spend her own money on a hair straightener she wanted.

Tensions mounted after Morin began treating one of his female friends "like a princess" using money the woman had earned while stripping, she said.

Morin sent her a text apologizing and saying "let's get what we want" and keep making money.

The woman was angry, days later, when Morin picked her up from the club with the woman who he had been sleeping with.

When they got back to the condo, she said Morin ripped her purse apart, dumped out its contents and began looking for money.

She had stashed that night's money in her bra and wasn't going to give it to him, she told the court.

She said she was upset, in tears and told Morin to stop as he tore through her purse looking for the money.

Michael Wassill died in hospital after his neck was slashed in his Orleans home on May 15, 2015. (Photo provided by Wassill's family)

She later texted Wasill saying: "This is the worst night of my life he threw all my stuff on the ground."

"I want to go home. I want my old life back," she said in a text. The woman said she needed to get her money from Morin's safe and explained their business relationship to Wassill.

"I'm done being used. I want out," she texted. She told Wassill that she planned to leave Morin and continue working at the strip club because she was fed up with how he treated her.

She said Wassill told her to come to his house, he signed off the text message saying "be strong I love you as a friend."

The woman broke down as the Crown read that message and court was adjourned for the day.