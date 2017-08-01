Shots were fired between two cars on Rockingham Avenue off Bank Street Monday night, Ottawa police say.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on the 1100 block of the residential street.

Witnesses reported shots being exchanged between a blue sedan and a silver sedan.

Ottawa police aren't yet sure whether the shots were fired from one of the cars or both of them, according to spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit. Shell casings have been recovered from the scene.

No injuries have been reported, no arrests have been made, and so far police aren't aware of any damage to property.

The guns and gangs unit and west district investigations are handling the case.