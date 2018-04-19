Carport roof collapses during fire, damaging 25 vehicles on Bayshore Drive

An overnight fire in a carport in the Bayshore area damaged 25 vehicles when it caused the roof to collapse.

Emergency crews were called to a car fire at 40 Bayshore Dr. around 12:50 a.m., according to Ottawa Fire Services.

When the first firefighters arrived, they saw the fire had spread throughout the carport and to the side of a neighbouring townhouse.

The carport's roof eventually collapsed, damaging 25 vehicles inside, but flames only damaged the outside of the home next door.

Quick work by the first arriving crews stopped the fire from extending to an attached 5-door row of occupied townhouses on Bayshore Drive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/yclnjZpnzh">pic.twitter.com/yclnjZpnzh</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

The fire was eventually brought under control just after 2 a.m.

The cause and damage estimate for the fire are not yet known.

Southbound Bayshore Drive is down to one lane around Woodridge Drive because of the fire and its cleanup.