Carport roof collapses during fire, damaging 25 vehicles on Bayshore Drive

Carport roof collapses during fire on Bayshore Drive near Carling Avenue early Thursday

CBC News ·
Fire crews had to fight a carport fire in west Ottawa from the outside early Thursday, while also working to stop flames from spreading to a nearby townhome. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

An overnight fire in a carport in the Bayshore area damaged 25 vehicles when it caused the roof to collapse.

Emergency crews were called to a car fire at 40 Bayshore Dr. around 12:50 a.m., according to Ottawa Fire Services.

When the first firefighters arrived, they saw the fire had spread throughout the carport and to the side of a neighbouring townhouse.

The carport's roof eventually collapsed, damaging 25 vehicles inside, but flames only damaged the outside of the home next door.

The fire was eventually brought under control just after 2 a.m.

The cause and damage estimate for the fire are not yet known.

Southbound Bayshore Drive is down to one lane around Woodridge Drive because of the fire and its cleanup.

