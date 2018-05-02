Body found in burned vehicle near Carp

A body has been found inside a vehicle that caught fire near the rural southwest Ottawa community of Carp, police say.

Firefighters were called to extinguish a vehicle on fire on Carp Road, near Thomas A. Dolan parkway, just before 12:50 p.m.

A body was found inside, police said.

We can confirm that a body has been located inside a vehicle after a fire was extinguished. The investigation continues. <a href="https://t.co/X1tv5XgWQQ">https://t.co/X1tv5XgWQQ</a> —@OttawaPolice

No other details were immediately available.