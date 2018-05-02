Skip to Main Content
Body found in burned vehicle near Carp

A body has been found inside a vehicle that caught fire near the rural southwest Ottawa community of Carp, police say.
CBC News ·

Firefighters were called to extinguish a vehicle on fire on Carp Road, near Thomas A. Dolan parkway, just before 12:50 p.m.

A body was found inside, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

