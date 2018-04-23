Portion of Carp Hills to get extra protection

The City of Ottawa, the federal government and Ducks Unlimited Canada have teamed up with several private donors to purchase 178 hectares of the Carp Hills in the city's west end.

The acquisition will ensure the area, in the southern portion of the natural feature, "will remain pristine for wildlife and for people — now, and into the future," according to a news release from the city.

The news release also noted Ducks Unlimited and Friends of the Carp Hills, a group of volunteers dedicated to the preservation and conservation of the area, will manage the 178-hectare property.

The Carp Hills is a richly biodiverse extension of Canadian Shield with rock outcrops, woodlands, grassy fields and wetlands. As well as hosting an abundance of flora and fauna, the Carp Hills is a popular spot for recreational activities including hiking and cross-country skiing.

The Friends of the Carp Hills website notes population growth and urban sprawl have put pressure on the fragile ecosystem.

The protected are will still be available for "low-impact" recreation, the news release noted.

The public is invited to a town hall on May 9 at the Carp Memorial Hall to provide input on plans for the Carp Hills property.