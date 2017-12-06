About 30 residents of Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood attended an early consultation session Tuesday night to hear more about a proposal to replace three single-family homes on Fisher Avenue near Shillington Avenue with two four-storey apartment complexes.

People who live on Bakervale Drive, which would back onto the proposed developed, expressed concerns about privacy and feared the larger buildings would block sunlight.

Selina Bishop said residents are concerned the neighbourhood won't be able to absorb the additional density and all that comes with it.

"What'll be the impact on the infrastructure? Sewage and drainage and water supply? The fact that it's not in keeping with the tenor of the neighbourhood?" Bishop asked.

The consultants presented these drawings for the proposed Fisher Avenue apartment buildings, which would be aimed at renters. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Jack Stirling, president of the consulting firm on the file, said the first floor of the building will be nine metres from the property line and upper floors will be set back farther.

The rezoning application for the land in question hasn't been submitted to the city yet, Stirling said.

Parking, traffic concerns

Several residents raised questions about the lack of parking in the proposal — just 13 spots for each 25-unit building. Stirling and former city councillor Peter Hume, also a consultant on the file, said that number of stalls fits with city zoning requirements.

Bakervale resident Stephanie Pieri said she's worried about the additional strain on neighbouring roads, and fears the area will become more dangerous for her three-year-old son.

"It's already very busy on Shillington Avenue. It's very difficult to make turns because of the additional parking we have with the people that work at the hospital that park in our area," Pieri said.

"And I frankly just don't want 50 extra units — with everything that comes with that — in my backyard."

Early consultation applauded

The Carlington Community Association said it was good the consultants were coming to the community before they filed their official re-zoning application with the city.

Robert Brinker, development chair with the community association, said it was important to get feedback early.

"We saw the last month with the Salvation Army proposal at city hall that the Salvation Army filed their plans then asked the neighbours for feedback," Brinker said.

"In this case, we're going the opposite way, first asking the neighbours and then filing the papers."

Jack Stirling, president of the consulting firm handling the file, says engaging in consultations earlier on in the process lets the community know their concerns are being taken seriously. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

There was also some talk at the meeting of bad faith on the part of developers, who residents accused of sometimes say ing one thing and build another.

Stirling, who is a veteran of the city's planning process on both the public and private side, said doing the early consultation was a way to show they are taking community issues seriously.

"We've both been in meetings where people feel like when they come to meeting, it's a fait accompli. In talking with the community group, in talking with the councillor, we agreed we'd have a meeting like this," he said.