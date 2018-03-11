After an undefeated season, Carleton University's women's basketball team will play Sunday night for their first ever national title.

The Ravens won 23 straight regular season games, and entered the U Sports final eight national championship — being played in Regina — ranked number one in the country.

That success has carried over into the playoffs, where the team's gone 5-0 in the post season — including a victory to claim the Ontario University Athletics' (OUA) championship.

The women advanced to tonight's final after winning a tight semi-final against McGill University by the score of 46-44.

This is what BLISS looks like 😂😂😂 #Ravens move on to National Championship game with 46-44 win. #makeHERstory pic.twitter.com/by2tIJbuKJ — @CURavens

Last year the team finished third, earning their first medal at the national championships, according to Carleton University.

The Ravens will now seek their first gold as they take on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies for this year's title.

Men take home bronze

The Ravens' male counterparts also went undefeated in the regular season, but despite a recent history of dominance had to settle this year for a bronze medal.

The men's team fell to Ryerson University in their semi-final but overcame a 10-point deficit Sunday to defeat McGill 76-71 in the third-place match.

M🏀 FINAL | Massive effort by #Ravens sees them overcome 10 point deficit to take home bronze 🥉 pic.twitter.com/JDaCpdTSc2 — @CURavens

The team has dominated the final eight tournament for over a decade, taking home 13 of the last 15 championships, according to Carleton.

Like the women's team, the men's team also entered their final eight tournament — taking place in Halifax — ranked number one. The team also went undefeated during the regular season.

According to Carleton, it's the fourth time in 20 years that a Canadian university has had both of its basketball programs go undefeated.