Students and staff trying to get to Carleton University Monday could face significant delays if no progress is made in labour talks between the school's administration and its largest union.

CUPE 4600, the union representing 1,800 teaching assistants and 1,000 contract instructors at the university, will be in a legal strike position by midnight Sunday.

Negotiations with a provincially appointed mediator are scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.

But if talks fail and the workers walk off the job, picket lines will go up at the campus's two main entrances, according to Janne Cleveland, a picket captain and CUPE 4600 spokesperson.

"We have done training. We are ready to slow things down and disrupt the ways in which campus can actually function," said Cleveland.

'This time we're ready to go'

That means all vehicles entering the campus from either Colonel By Drive or Bronson Avenue would face delays.

"It's not to encourage the ire of our students and their parents, but to make them aware of the working conditions that we have here," said Cleveland.

While CUPE 4600 has never gone on strike, this isn't the first time negotiations with Carleton have come down to the wire. In 2010 it took a last minute deal to avoid a walkout.

"This time we're ready to go. I have never seen the will to actually go on strike this high and this determined, ever in our history," said Cleveland.

Salary, job security sticking points

According to the union, the major issues are salaries and job security. Cleveland said Carleton's salary offer to teaching assistants falls below the increase in the cost of living.

"We're not on a Sunshine List asking for more," said Cleveland, referring to the annual disclosure of provincial employees earning $100,000 and more — a list that regularly includes university officials. "If you have a full complement of courses, you could make roughly $30,000 per year before taxation."

In a written statement issued Wednesday, Carleton said it's optimistic a strike can be avoided.

"The university remains committed to achieving a negotiated settlement with the union," wrote the school. "The parties have a long track record of resolving their differences and concluding agreements without the union resorting to strike action."

No impact on classes, Carleton says

Carleton said a strike would not impact classes or OC Transpo routes that serve the campus.

"In the event of any strike action, classes would continue as usual, with faculty members on hand. Public transportation — the O-Train and buses — would also continue their regular routes."

But Cleveland said in the event of a strike, she's hopeful OC Transpo drivers will refuse to cross picket lines in solidarity with the university workers, as they did during a strike by Carleton's campus safety officers in 2014.

O-Train service to the university was not affected during that strike.