After more than two weeks with no negotiation, Carleton University and CUPE 2424 are heading back to the bargaining table as a strike by hundreds of support workers continues.

The two sides have not met since the workers headed to picket lines March 5 after negotiations broke down.

"In the best interest of the Carleton community, the university and CUPE Local 2424 have agreed to meet to continue discussions in an attempt find a resolution and put an end to the labour dispute," said a statement issued by the university Friday.

Both parties have agreed that discussions at the table are without prejudice and will remain confidential, the statement reads.

Pension benefits have been the main sticking point between some 800 workers and their employer since negotiations began in July 2017.

The striking workers include admission staff, administrators, IT specialists, some librarians, athletics staff, counsellors and more.