Carleton University's board of governors has agreed to enter into negotiations to purchase the historic but struggling Dominion-Chalmers United Church in downtown Ottawa.

The church, on the corner of Cooper and O'Connor streets, has become a well-known space for concerts, events and festivals like Chamberfest and the Ottawa Jazz Festival, but has been in a dire financial situation for some time.

"The acquisition of this unique community asset would provide valuable performance space for Carleton students and faculty that isn't available on the main campus," said Alastair Summerlee, Carleton University's interim president and vice-chancellor, in a press release.

The church's congregation has declined sharply over the years — from about 2,000 people in the 1960s to between 80 and 100 in 2016.

A statement from the university says the site will be used as a performance space for students and faculty and a hub for artists and community groups, and that Dominion-Chalmers United Church congregation will continue to use a small space in the building.

The building will also likely continue to host festivals including the Ottawa Writers Festival and the Chamber Music Festival, according to the statement.