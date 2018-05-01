Benoit-Antoine Bacon becomes Carleton University's 15th president

Carleton University has appointed Benoit-Antoine Bacon to be its 15th president, the university announced Tuesday.

His five-year term begins July 1, 2018. He is currently Queen's University's chief academic, budget and operating officer, holding the posts of provost and vice-president (academic).

Bacon earned a PhD in neuropsychology from the University of Montreal, and undertook an NSERC-funded post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

His research into cognitive neuroscience focused on the links between brain activity and perception in the visual and auditory systems, as well as on multisensory integration.

"On behalf of the Carleton University community, I am very pleased that our comprehensive search process identified a leader of Benoit's calibre," Chris Carruthers, chair of the board of governors, was quoted saying in a media release.

Bacon takes the post left by Roseann Runte, who in July 2017 stepped down to head the Canada Foundation for Innovation. She was president of Carleton from 2008 to 2017.