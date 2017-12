A fire in the laundry room of a Carleton University residence resulted in calls to emergency officials in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A fire services spokesperson said Ottawa Fire Services were alerted around 2 a.m. about smoke visible in the laundry room of the Lennox and Addington House residence near 1125 Colonel By Dr.

Fire fighters arrived on the scene, and were quickly able to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.