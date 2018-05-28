Faculty union, Carleton University reach tentative agreement

Carleton University's faculty union reached a tentative collective agreement with the school's administration Sunday after its 913 instructors, faculty members and librarians were without a contract since April 2017.

The agreement was reached after the university requested a provincial conciliator on May 2 to aid talks and cancelled a bargaining session scheduled with the union at the time.

Conciliation is a process where the Ontario Ministry of Labour steps in to help resolve differences between an employer and a union in order to reach a collective agreement.

The service must be used before a strike or lockout happens.

Carleton University Academic Staff Association's president Root Gorelick told CBC News in early May that the university's request came as an unwelcome surprise and the talks were going very "poorly."

The request was seen as "procedural ambush" opening the way for a summer lockout in order to pressure the union to rush a deal, the CUASA's website stated in early May.

Following the university's request, CUASA's council unanimously passed a strongly-supported member motion to convene a strike vote, Gorelick said earlier this month.

The university says details on the settlement will be released after a ratification vote by its board of governors and the union's members.