Tentative agreement reached between Carleton University, union

A tentative agreement has been reached to end a nearly month-long strike at Carleton University.

Ratification vote is scheduled for Tuesday morning

The Canadian Press ·
Carleton University has reached a tentative agreement with CUPE Local 2424 to end a strike that began March 5. (Christian MIlette/Radio-Canada)

More than 850 administrative, technical, and library workers walked off the job March 5 in a dispute that focused primarily on pensions.

The Ottawa-based university said in a statement Monday night that it came to terms with CUPE Local 2424 after a full day of mediated talks.

Details will be released after a ratification vote by staff, which the union says is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m.

CUPE also said picket lines at the university have been suspended.

The university said details about a back-to-work protocol will be provided soon.

