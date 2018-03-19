A strike by hundreds of support workers is continuing at Carleton University Monday after 14 hours of attempted mediation on Sunday.

It was the first time the university and CUPE 2424 had met at the bargaining table since March 4, the day before the strike began.

"The university and the union met for 14 hours on Sunday, March 18, with the assistance of a mediator. However, they were unable to reach an agreement at this time," read a statement from the university posted on its website Monday.

An emailed statement from the union, which represents more than 850 administrative, technical and library workers, said they're "frustrated" and "disappointed."

"The members of CUPE 2424 simply want to retain the section of their contract that keeps their pension secure," Jacynthe Barbeau, a national representative for CUPE, is quoted as saying.

"They're not asking to put anything extra into their agreement; they just want to uphold the rights they already have. It's a completely reasonable position; the support we've received from the university community and beyond is proof of that. It's high time that Carleton recognized it too."