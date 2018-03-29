Strike at Carleton continues after mediation adjourned

A strike by hundreds of support staff at Carleton University continues Thursday morning after a round of mediation was adjourned overnight.

Carleton and CUPE 2424 met at the bargaining table for 19 hours Wednesday and Thursday alongside a mediator, and talks were adjourned early Thursday.

"The mediator will follow up with both parties about continuing the process," reads a statement from Carleton posted on its website.

"The university is committed to returning to the bargaining table and is hopeful that negotiations will resume as soon as possible."

Previous round of mediation failed

The strike by more than 800 workers started March 5.

A previous round of mediated talks failed to yield an agreement early last week.

Pensions are at the heart of the dispute. Unionized workers have defined benefit plans, but fear the university wants to convert them to contribution plans.

University administrators want CUPE 2424 to remove language in the recently expired contract that guarantees employees will pay no more than six per cent of their earnings toward the pension plan.

The school argues the six per cent contribution language unfairly sets them apart and allows their members to potentially make lower contributions than those who belong to other unions.

But the union maintains it can't give something like that away without a significant concession from the university.