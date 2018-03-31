'The strike must end': Carleton law faculty want administrators back at the negotiating table

Law faculty at Carleton University are calling on administrators to get back to the bargaining table, as the four-week labour dispute between the university and some 800 of its support workers drags on.

The strike has compromised students' education and damaged the university's reputation, according to an open letter delivered to Carleton's president and board of governors last Tuesday by 26 law professors.

"The strike must end," the letter reads. "It is time for the university to return to the bargaining table and conclude the strike by bargaining fairly and transparently."

Dawn Moore, one of the letter's signatories, says faculty and students alike are feeling the "crushing" effects of the labour dispute.

"Carleton has ground to a halt," she said. "Everything that a university is supposed to do, it cannot do right now."

Anything but 'business as usual'

Professors and students are having to deal with a total lack of technical support, Moore said, as printers malfunction and online services are beset by glitches.

Research talks and student conferences have been cancelled, while prospective graduate students anxiously await admission letters that haven't yet left the registrar's office, according to the open letter.

"If our colleagues in CUPE 2424 don't get a fair offer soon," Moore said, "we're going to see our students suffer, we're going to see our research suffer, and we're going to see our admissions suffer."

PhD candidate Elise Wohlbold, left, and legal studies professor Dawn Moore work in a bar in downtown Ottawa, as the labour dispute at Carleton University drags on in its fourth week. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Refusing to cross the picket line, Moore has resorted to meeting her students off campus, including in a downtown bar Friday afternoon.

Elise Wohlbold, a PhD candidate working with Moore, says the strike has prevented her from booking meeting rooms on campus for her research interviews.

With pay staff on the picket line, Wohlbold also says she hasn't received compensation for her work as Moore's research assistant for the past several weeks.

"I'm not being paid, so basically I don't have an income right now," she said. "It's definitely financially a struggle."

Mediated talks falter

University administrators and union representatives met for a 19-hour round of mediation on Wednesday, but those talks failed to yield an agreement — as did an earlier round of negotiations.

"There seems to be a line that's been drawn in the sand and the administration seems to have dug its heels in," Moore said.

CUPE 2424 president Jerrett Clark says his team has always been willing to negotiate, but won't give away its pension guarantees. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Jerrett Clark, president of CUPE 2424, said the union has tried to find some middle ground with the university.

"We've always been able and willing to negotiate," he said. "We've tried to do that, but can't just give up everything related to pensions in our collective agreement."

Pensions are at the heart of the dispute, with the union determined to safeguard key elements of its plan, including stipulations on contribution rates as well as employer obligations with respect to defined benefits.

"After four weeks, we hope the university understands we're not wavering," Clark said. "We are prepared to continue our strike action."

'Get back to the table'

In a statement issued Thursday, Carleton University said a mediator will follow up with both parties about pursuing the talks.

"The university is committed to returning to the bargaining table and is hopeful that negotiations will resume as soon as possible," the statement reads.

Those talks — and the agreement they might yield — can't come soon enough for Moore.

"The time is now to get back to the table," she said.

"The sooner we get back, the sooner we can actually do business as usual — but that is not my work life right now."