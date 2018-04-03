Union ratifies deal officially ending Carleton strike

The lengthy strike at Carleton University officially came to an end Tuesday night after CUPE 2424 members ratified their deal with the school.

The union posted on Twitter around 11 p.m. that members had voted to accept the contract that was agreed to over the weekend with the help of a mediator.

RATIFIED! It’s a deal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUPE2424?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUPE2424</a> is back to work. Four-plus weeks, countless supporters, strong picket lines, and a clear message. Pension protection matters for all workers. Our fight was a good fight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreCarleton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreCarleton</a> and we are <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetterTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetterTogether</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canlab?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canlab</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/ce73ndy3n3">pic.twitter.com/ce73ndy3n3</a> —@CUPE2424

The union — which includes administrative, technical, and library workers —has been on strike since March 5 and have been walking picket lines causing delays getting on and off the campus.

Those picket lines came down Tuesday once the tentative agreement was reached and staff will now return to work Wednesday.

The dispute was largely around pensions at the school and concerns from the union the university was trying to weaken member's pensions.

The executive committee of Carleton University's Board of Governors unanimously ratified the deal as well.

"The new agreement is a balanced, fair and reasonable settlement that protects the pension plan and its governance and keeps the plan financially sustainable. It also includes salary increases over three years, enhancements to benefits and improvements in contract language for CUPE 2424 members," said the school's assistant vice-president of human resources Rob Thomas in a statement.