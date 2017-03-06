A tentative deal has been reached for Carleton University contract instructors and teaching assistants after one hour of strike action early Monday morning.

CUPE 4600, which represents about 1,800 teaching assistants and 1,000 contract instructors, was in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m Monday. Its members had never gone on strike before.

Salaries and job security were major issues during negotiations, the union said, which included a provincially appointed mediator over the weekend.

A picket line was set up at Carleton's Bronson Avenue entrance by 6:15 a.m. Pickets were also scheduled to go up at the Colonel By Drive entrance, as well as the pedestrian and bicycle crossing near the athletics facilities and across the street from Brewer Park.

CUPE 4600 said OC Transpo buses won't be crossing their picket lines, but at least one bus was seen crossing the Bronson Avenue line early Monday. Later on, buses stopped crossing the line.

Then, by about 7:15 a.m., a tentative deal had been reached, CUPE 4600 announced.