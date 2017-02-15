Carleton University professor Richard Yu anticipates making leaps in his research to improve Canada's wireless networks over the next three years, thanks in part to a $600,000 grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Yu received one of the research council's 94 strategic partnership grants, whose stated aim is to increase research and training in areas that could strongly enhance Canada's economy, society or environment within the next decade.

His project seeks to make 5G communication networks — which are up to 100 times faster than 4G or LTE networks — more efficient to support the growth of Canada's information technology industry, according to a news release.

The research will be led by Carleton University in collaboration with the University of Manitoba, Huawei Technologies Canada and Remotronic.

"This grant is building on the strengths of my research on 5G wireless technologies in the past and then looking for strategic directions in the future," Yu said in a news release.

Yu teaches at Carleton's School of Information Technology, and is also appointed to the Department of Systems and Computer Engineering.

He said he has received about $2 million in funding since he began his research in wireless technologies at Carleton in 2006.

"Wireless technologies have never been more vital to our society than they are today", said Fred Afagh, acting dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Design. "Professor Yu's research will help to enhance 5G wireless networking and its integration into new and emerging technologies."