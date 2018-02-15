In the wake of sanctions against the mayor of Carleton Place for multiple breaches of the town's code of conduct, one resident is calling for recall legislation to help get rid of elected officials.

"What we need is tough legislation so that when politicians get out of hand, the people can recall them," Kory Earle said Tuesday night during a packed meeting where town councillors voted to dock Louis Antonakos's pay for the next nine months.

Such legislation exists in British Columbia, where residents can petition for a byelection to get rid of a sitting member of the provincial legislature.

Antonakos has been under fire since the release of a second damning report from the town's integrity commissioner finding the mayor again breached code of conduct rules.

On Tuesday night, the six-member council meted out the only punishment is has in its arsenal.

Carleton Place Mayor Louis Antonakos received 270 days docked pay and had his discretionary fund eliminated. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Despite multiple calls for his resignation from members of the audience and councillors, Antonakos can't be forced from office.

"You're pretty well in there for the term," said deputy mayor Jerry Flynn, who supports Earle's efforts to seek provincial help.

"There's so much going on with municipal politics these days, it's really something that should be looked at."

Earle had accused the mayor of bullying and was behind one of the complaints investigated by the integrity commissioner.

As an advocate for people with intellectual disabilities, Earle already has a meeting at the end of the month with officials in Premier Kathleen Wynne's office, where he said he will push for recall legislation.

'Terrible characters'

The need for some kind of mechanism to recall elected municipal politicians is clear for Toronto lawyer and municipal law expert John Mascarin.

"I think it's a good idea," said Mascarin in an interview this week. "It's something they should look at because they're leaving municipal councils as prey to some very terrible characters."

He should know: he's also an integrity commissioner for a number of communities in Ontario.

"It would be a good idea if there was some mechanism for the public to be able to put forward a referendum or a petition, or some other means to say this member should be removed," he said.

Jerry Flynn, deputy mayor of Carleton Place, supports Kory Earle's bid to seek recall legislation from the province. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Current law 'toothless'

Mascarin described the current sanctions as "toothless."

They're primarily limited to a maximum 90-day dock in pay for each transgression.

But Mascarin notes the province has been reluctant to get involved in local politics.

The issue came up most recently over the raucous divide on Toronto council during Mayor Rob Ford's tenure.

Wynne has said she'd look into the issue of recall, but never moved forward on the issue.

Earle said he'd prefer a mechanism that avoids huge expenses for the local community that come with a referendum.